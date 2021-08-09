Harrogate postpone next three fixtures after Covid-19 outbreak

League Two Harrogate have had their next three fixtures postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, the English Football League has announced.

The league trips to Crawley on Saturday and Orient on August 17 will be rescheduled at the club’s request as a result of players either having tested positive or self-isolating as close contacts.

However, league bosses are awaiting proposals from the Yorkshire side over Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Rochdale, which under the rules would have to be forfeited if it cannot be re-arranged before the next round.

An EFL statement said: “Harrogate Town’s next three fixtures will not take place as scheduled due to positive cases of COVID-19 being identified within the club’s squad.

“It means a number of individuals are unable to play or train due to either a positive test or the requirement to self-isolate in line with Government and EFL guidance.

“Following discussions with the club, the league has agreed to Harrogate’s request to rearrange the league fixtures with all parties now to mutually find alternative dates which will confirmed in due course.

“In respect of rescheduling the Carabao Cup game, the league will consider any proposal put forward by the club as under the rules, if a fixture is not able to be re-arranged ahead of the following round, then a club would have to forfeit the tie.”