Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Arthur Read and Brad Barry still missing for Stevenage

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 7.55pm
Arthur Read (right) joined Stevenage on a permanent deal after playing for them on loan from Brentford last season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Stevenage still have Arthur Read and Brad Barry unavailable heading into Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Luton at the Lamex Stadium.

Midfielder Read and defender Barry missed Saturday’s 1-0 League Two win over Barrow as they worked on their fitness.

Boro came through the match without picking up any fresh injury issues.

The game saw boss Alex Revell hand debuts to four summer signings in Joseph Anang, Jake Taylor, Jake Reeves, who marked his bow with the winning goal, and Jamie Reid.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed he will make changes from the Hatters’ Championship campaign-opener.

That was a 3-0 home win over Peterborough on Saturday that saw Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma get on the scoresheet.

Jones said of Tuesday’s contest: “There is a few players that need minutes, but we also want to win the game.”

Defender Dan Potts missed the win over Peterborough after picking up an injury in the pre-season match against Brighton a week earlier.

