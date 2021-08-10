Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Raheem Sterling to open contract talks with Manchester City

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 7.31am
Raheem Sterling/ Tanguy Ndombele (Adam Davy/ Shaun Botterill/ PA)
Raheem Sterling/ Tanguy Ndombele (Adam Davy/ Shaun Botterill/ PA)

What the papers say

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to begin new contract talks with Manchester City. According to The Sun, the 26-year-old winger has put a team together to help work through his options, which include potential moves to Arsenal or Tottenham. Sterling still has two years left on his deal with City, and is believed to feature in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans for the club.

The Daily Mail says Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is apparently considering his future with the club after being left out of the squad for Spurs’ friendly against Arsenal on Sunday. The 24-year-old is the only fit senior player at the club yet to feature for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. He has reportedly given himself until the end of August for the situation to improve.

Leicester have reportedly made a bid for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak. According to the Leicester Mercury, via German publication Bild, the Foxes offered £6.8m for the 21-year-old, but Schalke are believed to be holding out for more.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports Leicester are interested in West Ham defender Issa Diop. The 24-year-old is believed to be high on the radar of manager Brendan Rodgers, but there are doubts as to whether the Hammers will want to strengthen a direct rival.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: French publication Le Parisien reports Paris St Germain have ended their interest in the Manchester United midfielder.

Jeremy Doku: Liverpool are eyeing a move for the Rennes winger, according to Dutch website Voetbal 24.

