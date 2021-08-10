Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Swansea swoop for Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.28am
Flynn Downes has joined Swansea from Ipswich (John Walton/PA)
Flynn Downes has joined Swansea from Ipswich (John Walton/PA)

Swansea have signed midfielder Flynn Downes from Ipswich, the Championship club have announced.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The deal comes too late for Downes to be eligible for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Reading but he could make his Swans debut in Saturday’s Championship clash against Sheffield United.

Downes, an Ipswich youth product, is the Welsh club’s fifth signing of the summer after Kyle Joseph, Liam Walsh, Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson.

He made his first-team debut on the opening day of the 2017-18 campaign and became a regular the following season after a loan spell at Luton. He made 25 appearances for the League One side last term after missing part of the season with a knee injury.

