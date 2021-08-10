Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Shayne Lavery pushing for a start as Blackpool host Middlesbrough in EFL Cup

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.48am
Shayne Lavery scored Blackpool’s equaliser against Bristol City (Liam McBurney/PA)
Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery will be pushing for a place in the starting XI for his side’s Carabao Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old joined the Seasiders in the summer and came off the bench to score an equaliser in the their Championship opener against Bristol City.

Kenny Dougall and Kevin Stewart are making progress from their respective knee and ankle injuries and there is a chance the latter could be in contention for the Boro game.

Daniel Gretarsson, Matty Virtue, Demetri Mitchell and Gary Madine are still out of action for the hosts as they recover from injury.

It is expected that new signing Martin Payero will make his Middlesbrough debut at Bloomfield Road.

The midfielder was an unused substitute as Boro drew 1-1 with Fulham at the weekend after featuring for Argentina’s Olympics squad at Tokyo 2020.

Visiting boss Neil Warnock could use the game as a chance to experiment with his side.

Marcus Tavernier and Isaiah Jones could feature after an impressive impact coming off the bench during the Fulham game, with Jones providing the assist for Marc Bola’s equaliser.

