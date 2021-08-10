Adam Thompson and Harry Smith absent as Leyton Orient take on QPR

Leyton Orient are without Adam Thompson and Harry Smith for the visit of QPR in the EFL Cup.

Defender Thompson is not ready to return from an ankle injury and striker Smith is recovering from a knee problem.

Both have stepped up their rehabilitation but Wednesday’s match comes too soon.

Veteran skipper Darren Pratley could be rested by boss Kenny Jackett.

QPR could welcome back Ilias Chair, who missed the opening-day draw with Millwall through illness.

Manager Mark Warburton will also rotate his squad with Charlie Austin likely to be rested.

Jordan Archer, Andre Dozzell, Jimmy Dunne and Albert Adomah could be handed starts.

Sam Field is absent with a knee injury which requires surgery.