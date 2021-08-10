Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Adam Thompson and Harry Smith absent as Leyton Orient take on QPR

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 12.19pm
Kenny Jackett could make changes for Orient (Steven Paston/PA)
Kenny Jackett could make changes for Orient (Steven Paston/PA)

Leyton Orient are without Adam Thompson and Harry Smith for the visit of QPR in the EFL Cup.

Defender Thompson is not ready to return from an ankle injury and striker Smith is recovering from a knee problem.

Both have stepped up their rehabilitation but Wednesday’s match comes too soon.

Veteran skipper Darren Pratley could be rested by boss Kenny Jackett.

QPR could welcome back Ilias Chair, who missed the opening-day draw with Millwall through illness.

Manager Mark Warburton will also rotate his squad with Charlie Austin likely to be rested.

Jordan Archer, Andre Dozzell, Jimmy Dunne and Albert Adomah could be handed starts.

Sam Field is absent with a knee injury which requires surgery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]