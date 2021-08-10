Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Lucas Akins likely to continue up front for Burton’s cup tie against Oxford

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 12.38pm
Lucas Akins could start for Burton ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Oxford (Nigel French/PA)
Lucas Akins could start for Burton ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Oxford (Nigel French/PA)

Lucas Akins could again get the nod up front for Burton’s Carabao Cup tie against Oxford.

Akins started for the Brewers during their League One opener at Shrewsbury, which they won 1-0 on Saturday, with the club’s forward options having been hindered by injuries over the summer.

Forward Kane Hemmings is out of action after suffering a hamstring problem during a pre-season game against Newcastle.

And new signing Louis Moult will miss up to five months with ankle damage.

Steve Seddon will be looking to cement his place in Oxford’s defence after an impressive debut against Cambridge at the weekend where he got on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw.

Seddon’s fellow debutants from that game could also feature.

Jordan Thorniley started alongside Seddon at the back, while Billy Bodin featured from the bench.

Nathan Holland could return to the side after missing the season opener due to having to self-isolate.

