Wakefield sack head coach Chris Chester with club second bottom of Super League

Wakefield have sacked head coach Chris Chester after more than five years in charge.

Chester, 42, was appointed as the successor to Australian Brian Smith in March 2016 and led his home-town club to their best-ever finishes in Super League in 2017 and 2018.

But he was out of contract this year and spoke of an uncertain future when his team lost their opening six matches of the 2021 season.

After a fifth successive defeat at Huddersfield on Sunday, when Wakefield threw away an 18-0 lead, the board took the decision out of his hands.

Wakefield Trinity have parted company with Head Coach Chris Chester. Full statement👇https://t.co/egiqnoLNoV — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) August 10, 2021

Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter said: “It’s always a sad and difficult decision when change is needed but the board felt that the time was right for change.

“For many reasons, we are stuck in a rut and have an incredibly important period coming up, where the future of Super League will be defined.

“Chris came in at a low point for the club and for me personally and completely changed things around. Under his leadership we played some of the best rugby this club has seen in Super League in 2018 and 2019.

“Sadly, the last two years have been difficult for many reasons with injuries and Covid decimating us at times.

Assistant coach Willie Poching has taken temporary charge of Wakefield (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There have been numerous occasions where we could have sought a postponement but played on with weakened teams and ultimately that has reflected on Chris.

“He has also never been given the opportunity to spend the full salary cap. To truly compete these days, clubs need either a wealthy benefactor or large crowds and substantial off field income, none of which Chris has ever enjoyed here.

“At times, it must have felt like coaching with both hands tied behind his back.

“Chez will be remembered as a success at this club and one who always had its best interests at heart. I wish him every success for the future.”

Chester cast a forlorn figure after his side’s latest defeat on Sunday which meant they remained second from bottom of the table.

“There were things on a rugby field I’ve not seen for a long time,” he said. “Some of the players were not brave enough, that’s the scary part.

“Some of them just aren’t good enough. Some are struggling with the intensity and the pace of the game. We are embarrassed by that second-half performance.”

Trinity have appointed Chester’s assistant Willie Poching to the role of interim head coach ahead of Sunday’s home game against Warrington.