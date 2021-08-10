Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brentford sign DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa from Lorient on four-year deal

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 4.03pm
Brentford have added to their squad ahead of the Premier League campaign (John Walton/PA)
Brentford have signed DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa from French side FC Lorient for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a four-year contract, with the option of an additional year.

Wissa, who last month was the subject of an acid attack in France, joins the Bees on the eve of their maiden Premier League campaign, which kicks off with a London derby against Arsenal on Friday night.

Head coach Thomas Frank said on the club’s website: “Wissa is someone who fits many different positions for us. He can play as a winger, as a number 10, and as a striker.

“He has that pace and power which we think is really important to be a threat in behind. He has good ability to take on players and create overloads.

“He also has good pressing abilities; he will need to learn our style of play but he fits the pressing criteria we want from a winger, a striker, or a number 10.

“He had one good season in Ligue 2 and one very good season in Ligue 1 and now we look forward to developing him further.

“I’m sure that he will help the team. He is a very good character as well; everyone knows that it is very important for our culture that we only get good characters in.

“He is very keen to come in and help the team and we are very keen to get him in.”

