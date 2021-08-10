Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jodi Jones pushing for a start as Coventry take on Northampton in EFL Cup.

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 4.47pm
Jodi Jones could feature for Coventry after coming off the bench against Forest at the weekend (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jodi Jones could feature for Coventry ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against Northampton.

Jones suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the start of last season and came off the bench in the second half of his side’s Championship victory over Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Michael Rose and Dominic Hyam could also be in contention for the Sky Blues having both featured in the Forest game after recovering from illness.

But midfielder Josh Eccles is out of action for three months after sustaining a hip injury.

Northampton boss Jon Brady expects to name Sam Hoskins in his matchday squad.

The 28-year-old midfielder missed some pre-season friendlies and the Cobblers’ League Two opener against Port Vale due to Covid-19.

Brady believes that Michael Harriman and Jack Sowerby are close to making their returns to the side.

Harriman is recovering from illness while Sowerby sustained a shoulder injury during pre-season.

