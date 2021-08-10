Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Injury worry for England with Stuart Broad set for scan on calf complaint

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 6.11pm Updated: August 10 2021, 6.27pm
Stuart Broad will have a scan on a calf injury (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Stuart Broad has emerged as an injury doubt for Thursday’s second LV= Insurance Test against India.

Broad sat out Tuesday’s net session at Lord’s after discomfort in his calf during the warm-ups and will be assessed by medics before a decision is made over his availability for what would be his 150th Test.

The 35-year-old went wicketless in the first-innings of last week’s drawn series opener at Trent Bridge and lacked his usual control, but he looked in better form on the fourth evening when he took the only wicket of India’s rain-shortened second innings.

Stuart Broad tests his right ankle during a nets session at Lord’s
Stuart Broad during a nets session at Lord’s (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Should he be ruled out, or if England decide not to risk him, Durham quick Mark Wood is on hand to offer a different option. Wood may well have come in anyway to freshen up a side that lacked a 90mph option in Nottingham.

Somerset’s Craig Overton, who was added to the squad when Ben Stokes withdrew to prioritise his mental health, is also part of the 18-man squad.

An update from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “England seamer Stuart Broad has tweaked his right calf in today’s warm-up at Lord’s. He was unable to train this afternoon with the rest of the England squad. Broad will have a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury.”

