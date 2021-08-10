Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marley Watkins scores debut double as Cardiff edge thriller against Sutton

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 9.05pm
Marley Watkins scored twice on his Cardiff debut (Nick Potts/PA)
Marley Watkins scored twice on his Cardiff debut (Nick Potts/PA)

Marley Watkins struck twice on his Cardiff debut to save the Bluebirds from embarrassment and help them seal a 3-2 win over Sutton in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

EFL new boys Sutton struck first through Donovan Wilson and they should have moved further clear as they missed several chances in their first League Cup appearance.

It allowed Watkins to turn the tables for an underwhelming Cardiff with goals either side of the break before Josh Murphy added a late third. Sutton rallied again with a late strike from Coby Rowe, but Cardiff saw the match out.

Sutton didn’t take the knee before kick-off and were booed by a sparse Cardiff crowd of 3,305.

But they got off to a dream start and went ahead in just the fourth minute.

Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis launched a clearance downfield and David Ajiboye raced clear down the right wing and past Cardiff’s rookie full-back Tom Davies before delivering a precise cross. Wilson was the man in the middle to slot home.

Cardiff confirmed before kick-off Watkins has signed until the end of August following a trial stint.

But his team offered little in attack and goalkeeper Alex Smithies had to deny Kenny Davis. Sean Morrison and Kieffer Moore did go close, but Harry Beautyman also came close to a Sutton stunner.

Wilson should also have made it 2-0 when he pounced on a shocking Morrison error, but Smithies saved the day and it proved crucial as Watkins equalised before the break.

Bouzanis somehow flapped at Watkins’ weak effort when it looked easier to save.

Watkins then put Cardiff ahead at the start of the second half with a cool finish from the edge of the box.

His chances of a hat-trick were dashed when he was substituted in favour of Wales young gun Rubin Colwill.

Another Cardiff replacement in Murphy finished the job before Rowe grabbed a late Sutton consolation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier