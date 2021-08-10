Colby Bishop the difference as Accrington win at Rotherham

Accrington’s Colby Bishop struck a late winner to see off League One rivals Rotherham United 2-1 in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The visitors deservedly led at the break thanks to hitman Dion Charles, but Kieran Sadlier levelled the scores with a long-range free-kick before Bishop’s winner four minutes from time.

Cameron Burgess came close to breaking the deadlock for Accrington but his towering header was cleared on the line by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Joe Pritchard should have given the visitors the lead but he dragged wide when one-on-one.

They got a deserved opener on 38 minutes with Charles holding off the challenge of Joe Mattock before firing smartly into the bottom corner.

Rotherham needed to up their tempo in the second and made a bright start with Freddie Ladapo forcing Toby Savin into a save with an instinctive strike.

The leveller came in stunning style on 76 minutes with Sadlier firing into the top corner with a curling 25-yard free-kick.

Joshua Kayode should have sent Rotherham through but he could not get enough on a close-range header.

He was made to pay as Accrington got the decisive goal on 86 minutes with Bishop nodding in after Viktor Johansson palmed Pritchard’s shot straight into the air.