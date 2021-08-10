Loanee Timmy Abraham earns Newport Carabao Cup win at Ipswich

Timmy Abraham’s early goal sent Newport through to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Ipswich at Portman Road.

The League One Tractor Boys were dominant for much of the match but failed to find the net as Abraham’s fourth-minute goal was enough to see the fourth-tier Exiles through.

The cup tie enjoyed a lively start and Ipswich went close to opening the scoring in the third minute when Armando Dobra’s shot hit the outside of a post.

But the visitors went ahead when Finn Azaz’s low cross from the left was cleverly flicked in by Fulham loanee Abraham from close range.

Dobra then stung the hands of Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend before Macauley Bonne’s header went into the turf and over as the Tractor Boys searched for an equaliser.

The hosts continued to probe and struck the woodwork again in the 31st minute after Sone Aluko’s corner fell back to Bonne from a tight-angle.

Ipswich did finally have the ball in the net in the 51st minute after Cameron Humphrey’s deft cross was headed home by Bonne but the referee’s assistant flagged for offside.

Dobra brought a full-stretch save from Townsend in the 63rd minute before Town substitute Kayden Jackson’s header was cleared off the line nine minutes later.

But despite all the home pressure, Newport hung on to their lead to claim victory.