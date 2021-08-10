Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Preston make progress after proving too strong for Mansfield

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 9.51pm
Scott Sinclair was on target as Preston won at Mansfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Championship side Preston knocked Mansfield out of the Carabao Cup in the first round for the second year in a row after a hard-earned 3-0 victory at the One Call Stadium.

Preston were lucky to be ahead at the break. But two goals in 11 second-half minutes killed the League Two side off.

Mansfield enjoyed the better chances of an open first half but went behind to a goal in the first added minute before the break.

Scott Sinclair lifted home the coolest of finishes over Nathan Bishop after being put in by Sean Maguire’s pass.

But Rhys Oates might have had a first-half hat-trick for the Stags, forcing Daniel Iverson to save from a tight angle and firing two other chances wide.

Preston’s only other first-half chance saw Bishop save Sinclair’s low shot after 13 minutes.

Oates guided a header wide with 66 minutes gone, but a poor kick out from Bishop straight to Sinclair proved costly after 71 minutes.

Despite saving Sinclair’s finish, the ball ran to substitute Emil Riis on the left who out-muscled Farrend Rawson before netting across Bishop.

Brad Potts volleyed against the post with a delicious 75th-minute effort before Sinclair made it 3-0 after 81 minutes, firing home low after a precision pass into the box from Ben Whiteman.

