Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ryan Hardie double helps Plymouth thrash Peterborough

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 9.51pm
Plymouth thrashed Peterborough (Mike Egerton/PA)
Plymouth thrashed Peterborough (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ryan Hardie’s double helped Plymouth to a stunning 4-0 win over Championship side Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Hardie’s first-half double and second-half Luke Jephcott and Panutche Camara goals made it a comfortable win for the League One side who have now progressed past the first round in the last four seasons.

The opener came after 23 minutes when Danny Mayor found Hardie outside the area, with the striker twisting before firing in a low shot across goal with his left foot.

Mayor then saw a 25-yard effort saved by debutant goalkeeper David Cornell who got up quickly to deny Hardie on the rebound, but it was 2-0 on 33 minutes after a cross from the left was not cleared, allowing the front man to lash home.

Posh were indebted to their goalkeeper for saving twice more from Hardie in the first-half, followed by another fine block from Jephcott 11 minutes after the break.

But the striker got his goal on 66 minutes, tapping in from close range after a Jordan Houghton corner was headed back across goal by Dan Scarr.

Jephcott then turned provider on 84 minutes, with his low cross finished by Camara at the near post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier