Dimitri Sea sends Scunthorpe crashing to cup defeat

Youngster Dimitri Sea’s second-half stunner fired Barrow into the second round of the EFL Cup for the first time since 1969 with a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe at Holker Street.

And with victory Mark Cooper picked up his first win since taking charge of the Bluebirds following an opening-day defeat at Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two.

The hosts squandered numerous first-half chances, with the returning Jamie Devitt forcing Rory Watson into a good save before Mark Ellis struck wide.

At the other end, Harry Bunn left Paul Farman stranded with a powerful strike.

Ryan Loft was kept out by the hosts’ keeper after doing well to find space to shoot, before Farman pulled off a great save to tip Myles Hippolyte’s effort past a post.

But Barrow took the lead five minutes into the second half as Ellis flicked on a long throw for 20-year-old Sea to slam an overhead kick into the roof of the net.

Watson kept the visitors in the game as he tipped debutant Offrande Zanzala’s strike over the crossbar.

But Cox’s charges failed to grab an equaliser as they crashed out at the first hurdle.