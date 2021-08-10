Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

George Saville on target as Millwall battle back to beat Portsmouth

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 9.55pm
George Saville (Richard Sellers/PA)
George Saville (Richard Sellers/PA)

George Saville scored his first goal back at Millwall as the Championship side came from behind to defeat Portsmouth 2-1 and reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Saville returned to the Lions from Middlesbrough during the summer and his smartly-taken volley eventually saw off League One Pompey, who had defender Callum Johnson sent off.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild gave Portsmouth the perfect start when he seized upon a sloppy pass before running into space and slamming a shot into the bottom corner in just the fourth minute.

Millwall recovered from that early blow to level after 20 minutes when Jed Wallace’s shot was pushed out by Pompey goalkeeper Alex Bass into the path of Scott Malone, who tucked away the rebound.

The turnaround was complete before the half-hour, as Saville did well to steer a volley from Wallace’s cross into the corner from around the penalty spot.

Pompey’s task was made much harder three minutes after the restart when Johnson was shown a straight red card for his challenge on Tom Bradshaw.

Matt Smith almost added a third for Millwall when his header struck a post, while Hackett-Fairchild almost forced penalties late on when his effort was nodded off the line by Ryan Leonard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier