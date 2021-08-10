Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dimi Mitov the hero as Cambridge advance on penalties

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 9.59pm
Dimitar Mitov (PA)
Dimitar Mitov (PA)

Dimi Mitov saved two penalties as Cambridge beat Swindon 3-1 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw in the EFL Cup.

Mitov denied Jack Payne and Harry McKirdy before Rob Hunt fired over after Cambridge had scored all three of their spot kicks.

Opportunities were hard to come by but Swindon did create two strong chances in the first half. On 27 minutes Harry Parsons ran to the byline and pulled the ball back to Tyreece Simpson, who fired powerfully over from near the penalty spot.

Twelve minutes before half time Parsons found himself in space outside the box but scooped his shot well over.

Sam Smith fired wide on the turn and George Williams headed Ben Worman’s corner well wide as Cambridge struggled to create chances.

The biggest opening of the game came within two minutes of the restart as Adam May conceded possession in a dangerous position to allow McKirdy to run through on goal for Swindon, only for Mitov to come out and block the shot well.

Cambridge’s own best opportunity was on 65 minutes when Williams crossed from the right and Harvey Knibbs was only able to head wide at the near post before the tie went to penalties.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier