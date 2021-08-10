Sunderland score in each half to edge past Port Vale

Sunderland scored either side of half-time to book their place in the next round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at Port Vale.

Josh Hawkes scored with a confident finish before Aiden O’Brien converted from the spot.

Jamie Proctor pulled one back but it was not enough to give Darrell Clarke a win in his 500th game as a manager.

Vale started well and had a goal chalked off after 14 minutes as Brad Walker fouled the Sunderland keeper.

The visitors began to take charge with Jack Diamond and Hawkes both going close midway through the half.

The pressure paid off when Hawkes finished well with 40 minutes gone after Alex Pritchard teed him up.

O’Brien doubled their lead from the spot with 50 minutes on the clock after Diamond had been brought down by Aidan Stone.

Nathan Smith went close with a 54th-minute header before Hawkes just missed with a shot from distance.

Proctor slotted home from close range after 67 minutes to give Vale hope following a good pass by David Worrall.

The game was briefly stopped a minute later after the floodlights went out in the Railway stand.

Anthony Patterson produced a stunning save three minutes into stoppage time to keep out a powerful Proctor header.