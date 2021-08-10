Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Shrewsbury see off Lincoln on penalties

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.01pm Updated: August 10 2021, 10.33pm
Shrewsbury saw off Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)
Teenager Tom Bloxham came off the bench to fire home the winning penalty as Shrewsbury beat Lincoln on spot kicks after a 2-2 draw.

Daniel Udoh’s double helped Salop come from 2-0 down in the game, before Bloxham stepped up to smash home the winning spot kick.

Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully drew smart saves out of Salop stopper Marko Marosi inside 15 minutes, with the Imps enjoying the better of the opening exchanges.

Josh Vela lashed over for Shrewsbury, before Josh Griffiths produced a superb save to deny Ryan Bowman from close range.

Salop ended the half stronger, however, Lincoln raced into an early second-half lead as Tom Hopper’s 49th-minute header was quickly followed by a rasping effort from Bishop four minutes later.

Udoh then came off the bench and levelled from close range after five minutes (69), before firing home superbly from 18 yards to level the game with 12 minutes to go.

And Matthew Pennington thought he had won it deep into stoppage time, but the linesman said his effort had not crossed the line and the game went to spot kicks.

With the scores at 3-2, Marosi saved Lewis Fiorini’s kick before Bloxham stepped up to put Salop into round two.

