Shrewsbury see off Lincoln on penalties

Teenager Tom Bloxham came off the bench to fire home the winning penalty as Shrewsbury beat Lincoln on spot kicks after a 2-2 draw.

Daniel Udoh’s double helped Salop come from 2-0 down in the game, before Bloxham stepped up to smash home the winning spot kick.

Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully drew smart saves out of Salop stopper Marko Marosi inside 15 minutes, with the Imps enjoying the better of the opening exchanges.

Josh Vela lashed over for Shrewsbury, before Josh Griffiths produced a superb save to deny Ryan Bowman from close range.

Salop ended the half stronger, however, Lincoln raced into an early second-half lead as Tom Hopper’s 49th-minute header was quickly followed by a rasping effort from Bishop four minutes later.

Udoh then came off the bench and levelled from close range after five minutes (69), before firing home superbly from 18 yards to level the game with 12 minutes to go.

And Matthew Pennington thought he had won it deep into stoppage time, but the linesman said his effort had not crossed the line and the game went to spot kicks.

With the scores at 3-2, Marosi saved Lewis Fiorini’s kick before Bloxham stepped up to put Salop into round two.