Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Alfie May and Kyle Vassell send Cheltenham through

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.05pm
Alfie May (PA)
Alfie May (PA)

Second-half goals from Alfie May and Kyle Vassell saw Cheltenham ease into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

The visitors’ superiority was rewarded on 58 minutes when Callum Wright turned smartly in midfield and sent an inch-perfect ball over the top for May, who controlled and finished the chance with class, lashing past James Belshaw from 10 yards.

Luke Thomas had the chance to equalise, but his cushioned volley was well blocked by Grant Horton.

And Michael Duff’s side quickly punished Rovers at the other end with Vassell firing a debut goal 19 minutes from time to book the Robins’ place in the second round.

A stodgy first half offered little excitement, with only Cheltenham’s Ellis Chapman coming close to breaking the deadlock. His wobbling strike from range on the half hour caught Belshaw flat footed, but the keeper was rescued by the woodwork.

Cheltenham were on the front foot after the break, but Belshaw’s reactions were sharp to turn away Taylor Perry’s near-post drive after Jack Baldwin lost possession in his own area five minutes after the restart.

