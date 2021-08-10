Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mick McCarthy says short-term signing Marley Watkins has ‘done himself no harm’

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.12pm
Mick McCarthy hailed the impact of Marley Watkins (John Walton/PA)
Mick McCarthy hailed the impact of Marley Watkins (John Walton/PA)

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy praised the impact of his new short-term signing Marley Watkins after he scored twice on his Bluebirds debut in a 3-2 win over Sutton.

Watkins’ brace came either side of half-time and helped Cardiff turn the tables after they fell behind to the League Two new boys – who were playing in the Carabao Cup for the first time.

Cardiff confirmed Wales cap Watkins – who left Bristol City in the summer and has been on trial in the Welsh capital – had signed a deal until the end of August before kick-off.

McCarthy said: “Sutton had nothing to lose and everything to gain. The only thing we could get credit for is winning the game by hook or by crook and that’s what we did.

“Their goalkeeper will be kicking himself for Marley’s first goal but he’s done himself no harm with those two goals. He’s on a short-term contract for now, but he did really well.”

Sutton got off to a dream start and went ahead in just the fourth minute.

Goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis launched a clearance downfield and David Ajiboye raced clear down the right wing. Donovan Wilson was the man in the middle to slot home.

Kenny Davis and Harry Beautyman came close to making it 2-0 for Sutton and their missed chances proved crucial.

Watkins equalised before the break when Bouzanis flapped at his weak effort and he made it 2-1 at the start of the second half with a cool 20-yard finish.

Cardiff substitute Josh Murphy made it 3-1 before Coby Rowe grabbed a late Sutton consolation.

Sutton boss Matt Gray said: “I was very pleased with the first-half performance up until their goal.

“The timing of Cardiff’s first goal killed us because I thought we deserved to go into half-time ahead.

“I’m disappointed with two defeats so far this season, but we have got attacking threats in the team.”

