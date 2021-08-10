Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Scoring strikers please Stanley boss John Coleman

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.16pm Updated: August 10 2021, 10.31pm
John Coleman saw his strikers score (Nigel French/PA)
John Coleman saw his strikers score (Nigel French/PA)

Accrington manager John Coleman was pleased both his frontmen netted as his team got by Rotherham 2-1 with a late winner in the EFL Cup.

The visitors were the better side throughout the first half and deservedly led when Dion Charles fired into the bottom corner clinically.

Rotherham improved after a lacklustre first half and got level thanks to Kieran Sadlier, who picked his spot perfectly with a 25-yard free-kick.

But it was the away side who made it through with Charles’s partner Colby Bishop nodding in the winner four minutes from time after Joe Pritchard’s strike was palmed into his path by Viktor Johansson.

Coleman said: “I was really pleased with the first-half performance but disappointed that we invited them on in the second.

“We wanted to carry on in the same vein. It was a bit like a boxer on top not wanting to hear the bell.

“I thought we had weathered their storm. It’s a great free-kick. We’re disappointed it’s gone in from that range but you have got to give them some credit.

“It’s great when your strikers score and I know the confidence it gives you, particularly early on in the season. You don’t want to go too long without scoring, it can weigh you down a bit.”

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said: “I have mixed emotions. We needed to get some minutes into some of the lads. Some needed to get up to speed with how we play.

“I don’t think we played great, obviously. They dominated us significantly first half.

“We were a lot better second half and when we equalised I thought we were going to win it. I am disappointed to lose the game but we have to move on to the next one.

“We need to smarten up on a few things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]