Paul Osew guides Wimbledon into second round

Paul Osew hit the winner as AFC Wimbledon booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at south London neighbours Charlton.

Both teams were much changed from their respective games at the weekend.

The home side had the better opening spell, forcing two corners, although they failed to fashion out much in the way of clear-cut chances.

Wimbledon took the lead on 25 minutes with the first real chance of the game, when Osew slotted home a cross from debutant Henry Lawrence.

The goal lifted the away side, and Ethan Chislett saw his shot on 29 minutes cleared off the line by Jacob Roddy.

Charlton pressed hard for an equaliser after the break, and Josh Davison broke through the visitor back line on 56 minutes – only for goalkeeper Nik Tzanev to get his fingertips to the shot.

Dapo Mebude curled wide for Wimbledon just before the hour mark, before the Watford loanee was subbed by Ayoub Assal on 64 minutes.

Needing a response, Charlton put on Jayden Stockley and former Wimbledon player George Dobson on 68 minutes.

With seven minutes of injury time added, the home side pressed for the equaliser, but the visitors saw the game out.