Wednesday, August 11th 2021
Sport

David Stockdale steps up in shootout to help Wycombe move on

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.20pm
David Stockdale (PA)
David Stockdale (PA)

David Stockdale was the hero as Wycombe booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Exeter after a goalless draw.

The Chairboys keeper saved spot kicks by Jack Sparkes, Jonathan Grounds and James Dodd and also scored one himself.

The keeper took the tie to penalties after making a smart save in stoppage time to deny Grounds.

Joe Jacobson almost caught out Exeter keeper Cameron Dawson with a near post corner that rebounded back off the upright in the 20th minute.

Exeter’s best chance of the first half came on 35 minutes after Nigel Atangana fed Jevani Brown, who fired into the side netting from a narrow angle.

The Chairboys threatened in the 43rd minute when Jordan Obita scampered down the left, cut on to his right foot before firing over the crossbar.

Timothee Dieng flashed a header wide from a Sparkes’ corner as Exeter piled on the pressure in the second half.

Former Burnley striker Sam Vokes came off the bench and almost grabbed the opener for the visitors in the 78th minute.

The 31-year-old latched on to Sullay Kaikai’s cross and headed back across goal, only to miss the far post by a matter of inches.

At the other end Pierce Sweeney let fly with a fierce effort that was gathered by Stockdale before a shootout decided the tie.

