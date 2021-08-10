Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
Josh Sheehan scores crucial penalty as Bolton progress

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.21pm
Josh Sheehan scored the winning penalty (Simon Galloway/PA)
Josh Sheehan’s penalty shoot-out winner put Sky Bet League One new-boys Bolton into the second round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Championship side Barnsley, with a helping hand from debutant goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Dixon saved Devante Cole’s spot-kick, leaving midfielder Sheehan to score past Jack Walton and secure a 5-4 shoot-out win following a goalless 90 minutes.

It was Bolton’s first cup win over the Tykes in 109 years.

Barnsley made eight changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Cardiff on Saturday but created early chances.

Skipper Cauley Woodrow had the ball in the net after three minutes but was in an offside position as he followed up Victor Adeboyejo’s initial header which had been well saved by Dixon.

The keeper then foiled Clarke Oduor, though the Kenya international should have made a better connection with Jordan Williams’ inviting cross.

Skipper Antoni Sarcevic curled an effort wide for the home side, but it took Wanderers 32 minutes to test Bury-born keeper Walton through defender George Johnston’s effort.

Bolton gave Barnsley less time on the ball in the second half and looked the most likely winners before the tie went to penalties.

