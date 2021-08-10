Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Darren Ferguson urges Peterborough to ‘toughen up’ after Plymouth thrashing

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.28pm
Darren Ferguson was embarrassed by defeat (Tess Derry/PA)
Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson admitted he was “embarrassed” by their 4-0 thrashing by Plymouth and says his side must “toughen up”.

League One Argyle eased into the second round for the fourth straight season thanks to a double from Ryan Hardie and goals from fellow strikers Luke Jephcott and Panutche Camara against their Championship opponents.

Posh announced the signing of Shrewsbury midfielder Oliver Norburn a few hours before kick-off, but boss Ferguson had little else to cheer about.

“I was surprised, shocked, embarrassed – it was a real spanking I’ve got to be honest,” Ferguson said.

“We never got started, never got the tempo going.

“I’ll take that one on the chin. Maybe we shouldn’t have started with that formation, but in saying that the goals we’ve conceded are too soft and that is a big problem.

“We need to toughen up very, very quickly – we look far too easy to play against.”

Hardie fired in low with his left foot on 23 minutes before lashing home from close range 10 minutes later.

Debutant home goalkeeper David Cornell made several good saves but was beaten by Jephcott on 66 minutes when the striker tapped in from a corner, before he turned provider on 84 minutes to allow Camara to fire home at the near post.

Jephcott ended a six-month goal drought, and manager Lowe said: “I’m really pleased with every single player – they were different class.

“Deep down I’m over the moon but we have to keep a level head. I’m delighted that the strikers are off the mark.

“Ryan Hardie was fantastic and should have had a hat-trick. With the strikers scoring goals, as a former striker that’s what I want them to do.

“Luke’s work rate is phenomenal and if you do that you will get your goals. Long may that continue.”

