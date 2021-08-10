Pontus Dahlberg makes hat-trick of shootout saves to send Doncaster through

Pontus Dahlberg saved three shootout penalties as Doncaster squeezed into the second round of the Carabao Cup 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at League Two Walsall.

Dahlberg denied Emmanuel Osadebe, Jack Earing and Brendan Kiernan while Liam Kinsella blazed over as League One side Rovers triumphed in sudden death.

Walsall were the better side for the opening hour but wasted their best chances as Rollin Menayese nodded wide unmarked from a corner and Dahlberg reacted well to foil Conor Wilkinson’s header.

Kieran Phillips had two great opportunities either side of the break for the hosts but was thwarted by Tom Anderson’s last-ditch tackle and then steered wide with only Dahlberg to beat.

Doncaster took until midway through the second half to test Carl Rushworth, the Saddlers keeper reacting superbly to touch substitute Branden Horton’s first-time strike wide from around 12 yards.

Rushworth produced an even better stop to tip over Aidan Barlow’s stunning overhead kick 13 minutes from time before Rovers substitute Anthony Greaves saw red for a late, high challenge on Earing.

Walsall led the shootout after Dan Gardner hit the bar and Rushworth twice saved but they missed three successive penalties to hand Doncaster the initiative and Kyle Knoyle scored the winning kick.