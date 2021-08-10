Mark Robinson felt Wimbledon were full value for victory

AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson felt his side were worthy winners after they defeated Charlton 1-0 at the Valley in the Carabao Cup first round.

The Plough Lane side booked their place in the second round with a first-half goal from Paul Osew.

Robinson made eight changes, but was certain his much-altered outfit showed plenty of strength in depth.

He said “I thought we caused a few of our own problems early on with the back three going for the ball.

“Once we sorted that out, it was fairly comfortable. We’ll need to be better on the ball.

“I know people see we made changes, but I feel we have got talent and depth there – I thought the side was more than capable of winning the game.”

Wimbledon took the lead on 25 minutes with the first real chance of the game, when Osew slotted home a cross from debutant Henry Lawrence.

The goal lifted the away side, and Ethan Chislett saw his shot on 29 minutes cleared off the line by Jacob Roddy.

Charlton pressed hard for an equaliser after the break, and Josh Davison broke through the visitors’ back line on 56 minutes – only for goalkeeper Nik Tzanev to get his fingertips to the shot.

With seven minutes of injury time added, it was as good as it got for Charlton, as the away side saw the game out.

Manager Nigel Adkins made seven changes from their game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and felt his young side showed promise.

He said “This is our squad, there needs to be a pathway from the Academy to the first team. Saturday took it out of the players a little bit.

“It was a great learning opportunity for some of our young players. In the cold light of day, there’s some talent at this football club.

“That last half hour of the game was stop-start, there was no momentum. “