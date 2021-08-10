Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mark Cooper wants Barrow to ‘entertain the fans’

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.44pm
Mark Cooper wants Barrow to be entertaining (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Cooper has urged his Barrow players to keep entertaining the fans after a welcome 1-0 Carabao Cup first-round win against Scunthorpe.

Young striker Dimitri Sea, 20, set the game alight with his 50th-minute overhead kick to settle the tie at Holker Street.

And victory earned new Bluebirds boss Cooper his first win since taking over the Cumbrian club.

He said: “I thought we played some really good football at times.

“I thought it was clear to see what we are trying to do. I think we need to try and be a bit more ruthless in and around the penalty area once we get there.

“We want to play and entertain the fans if we can.

“I was pleased that when we needed to defend we defended and I’m pleased with the way we played.

“I thought we were the dominant team until the last 10 minutes. I never really felt under too much pressure.”

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox rued his side’s missed chances after they crashed out at the first hurdle for the third straight season.

He said: “We seemed to have a couple of good chances, three or four. A couple we missed the target and a couple were good saves from the keeper.

“Lofty (Ryan Loft) was unlucky when he goes in (to the box) and then we lose the game by a set play.

“The last 10 minutes we huffed and puffed. I just didn’t see anything in the game really.

“I thought the first goal was always going to win it and they got it. They sat back, we got some belief but didn’t really create anything.”

