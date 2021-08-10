Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Gareth Ainsworth hails matchwinning goalkeeper David Stockdale

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.47pm
Gareth Ainsworth (PA)
Gareth Ainsworth (PA)

Gareth Ainsworth hailed David Stockdale after the keeper saved three penalties and scored one in the shootout to seal Wycombe’s passage.

The former Birmingham stopper denied Jack Sparkes, Jonathan Grounds and James Dodd from the spot and also rifled a penalty into the top corner.

Wycombe manager Ainsworth said: “The hero has got to be David Stockdale. He pulled off a cracking save at the end of normal time, but his penalty saves were superb.

“He has been written off a few times, but Stockdale will do for me. I said to him if you fancy a penalty, we will get you on the list so I put him on fifth as I knew that would be a big penalty.

“The big man steps up and found the top corner. It was an awesome penalty but the day belongs to the heart, passion and desire of the boys.”

Wycombe played the last half an hour with 10 men when Jason McCarthy picked up an injury and the visitors had used all their substitutes.

The Chairboys were then forced to play stoppage time with nine players when Darly Horgan hobbled off.

Ainsworth added: “This is a brilliant result for us. The casualty list is concerning but the way we held out and the spirit and endeavour we showed was fantastic.

“We only had one recognised defender left on the pitch at the end. It was carnage at times.

“You have to keep your cool and shape and we did that.”

Exeter boss Matt Taylor was left disappointed at his side’s attacking intent as his side drew a blank for the second successive match.

Taylor said: “We needed to create more given we were playing against 10 men and then nine for a short period of time. I needed to see a little bit more personality in attack.

“We were a little bit timid from start to finish and didn’t threaten enough.

“It is two clean sheets on the bounce against two relatively good sides so we have to be pleased about that. But we have all got to take responsibility in terms of creating moments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier