Michael Flynn proud of Newport side after cup upset at Ipswich

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 10.51pm
Michael Flynn’s side are through to the second round (Simon Galloway/PA)
Newport boss Michael Flynn hailed his team after an “outstanding” Carabao Cup first-round win against Ipswich at Portman Road.

Timmy Abraham’s clever finish from close range after four minutes saw the League Two side – who made 11 changes from Saturday – through to the next round.

The League One Tractor Boys, who made 10 changes themselves, dominated large parts of the game and hit the woodwork twice through Armando Dobra and Macauley Bonne but could not beat inspired Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Flynn said: “It was an absolutely outstanding win. Very proud of that group of players, we had a lot of young boys out there, we hadn’t really played together as a team, and I thought they dug in.

“We rode our luck at times, let’s be honest, against a weakened Ipswich team. I’m over the moon because that is a massive confidence boost for those boys in there.”

Flynn also praised Fulham loanee Abraham for his performance in the impressive cup win against higher opposition.

“You’ve seen the work ethic on him,” he said. “He’s raw at times, we know that, but he gives us something different. His pace is electric and I’ve told him if football doesn’t work out, he can do the 100 metres because he is that quick.”

Ipswich manager Paul Cook said he felt it was a “smash-and-grab” from Newport but admitted his side missed far too many chances.

He said: “I thought we played really well if I’m being truthful but you can’t miss that many chances in a football game can you? I think it was a real smash-and-grab from Newport, great credit to them. I think both sides have made changes.

“I felt we created a hell of a lot of chances, we’ve hit the woodwork a couple of times, and sometimes if you don’t put your chances away you all know what happens.

“I think everyone knows there’s been a lot of change at the club and with a lot of change it does take time whether people want to hear it or not.”

