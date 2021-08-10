Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rob Edwards delighted to have goalkeeper dilemma after Lewis Thomas’ cup heroics

By Press Association
August 10 2021, 11.32pm
AFC Telford United Manager Rob Edwards during the pre-season friendly at New Bucks Head, Telford
Forest Green head coach Rob Edwards praised goalkeeper Lewis Thomas after his vital penalty save steered the League Two side into the next round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Championship side Bristol City.

The former Wales Under-19s international kept out Kasey Palmer’s spot-kick and then denied Cameron Pring to secure a 6-5 win on penalties after the sides had drawn 2-2.

Edwards said: “I’m delighted for him, to make the two saves he did. He’s a brilliant professional and the lads love him to bits.

“He will be disappointed he didn’t start on Saturday in the league but to react in that way showed a lot of character so I’m pleased for him.

“I was pleased with what he did tonight and he’s certainly shown his credentials. I know he is really going to push and make my decision really difficult for Saturday now.

“Full credit to the players – they have this belief and they don’t know when they’re beat.

“I really think there’s something inside them so that they keep on going. Once we went 2-1 down I thought we showed a lot of character and were the dominant team with the ball.”

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson said: “It was a game we should have won and we continue to make silly errors in terms of running the clock down.

“Players had an opportunity tonight to show what they are about but we didn’t really do the job that we should have done.

“There were some promising performances and it was good to get Han-Noah (Massengo) back and complete the 90 minutes.

“It’s just frustrating to get into a winning position and lose on penalties. Once it goes to penalties it’s a bit of a lottery.”

