Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United reluctant to let Anthony Martial join Inter

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 7.22am
Anthony Martial has been linked with a move to Inter Milan (Anthony Devlin/PA)
What the papers say

The Telegraph says Manchester United have no intention of selling forward Anthony Martial, despite the 25-year-old being linked with a move to Inter Milan. The Italian giants are in the market for a replacement for Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku, but Martial is believed to be part of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans for the upcoming season.

Manchester City are set to open contract talks with goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Phil Foden, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the club are looking to lock the duo down long-term in the wake of John Stones committing to a new four-year extension.

Phil Foden
Manchester City want to hand Phil Foden a new deal (Peter Powell/PA)

Price is proving to be a major sticking point in Lyon’s pursuit of Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri. The Liverpool Echo reports the Reds want at least £12million for the 29-year-old – much more than Lyon’s own valuation of the Swiss international.

Everton are gearing up to make a move for Antwerp defender Aurelio Buta, according to The Sun. Toffees scouts have reportedly been impressed with the 24-year-old, with the club preparing a £3m bid for his services.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Martin Odegaard: The Daily Express, via DefensaCentral, says Arsenal are waiting for the 22-year-old midfielder to make a decision on his future at Real Madrid before pursuing a permanent deal.

Eduardo Camavinga: Rennes bosses have conceded that the reported Manchester United target wants to leave the club, according to the Daily Express.

