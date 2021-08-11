Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

James Anderson and Stuart Broad doubtful for England’s second Test against India

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 11.31am
England’s Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson are both doubtful for the second Test (Tim Goode/PA)
England are facing a double injury blow ahead of the second Test against India, with James Anderson joining Stuart Broad in sitting out practice on the eve of the match.

Broad reported a calf problem after pulling up during the warm-up on Tuesday and Anderson was unable to join Wednesday’s net session with a tight quad.

The pair sit at number one and two on England’s list of all-time wicket-takers, boasting 621 and 524 respectively, and bring with them a grand total of 312 Test caps.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood has been added to the England squad for the second Test against India
Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood has been added to the England squad for the second Test against India (Martin Rickett/PA)

England have not lined up without at least one of the two since October 2016, but that now looks a very real possibility.

Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood has been added to the squad fresh from duty in The Hundred, where he has been playing for Oval Invincibles, and joins Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood and Craig Overton as the back-up pace options. Sam Curran is also on hand as an all-rounder but another experienced campaigner, Chris Woakes, remains injured.

The situation with Anderson and Broad is sure to invite further questions over the England and Wales Cricket Board’s schedule, which left both men short of match practice coming into the prestigious series.

With a dedicated block of white-ball cricket leading up to launch of The Hundred, the red-ball specialists were forced to find ad-hoc net sessions to keep their workloads up in the absence of competitive cricket.

Meanwhile, England are looking at the prospect of multiple changes to the XI which drew a rain-affected match at Trent Bridge last week. Batsman Haseeb Hameed was already under strong consideration for a comeback after five years out, with Zak Crawley the most vulnerable member of an under-pressure top three.

With spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali also called up between Tests and Surrey batsman Ollie Pope fit again after missing out in Nottingham there could be a minimum of four alterations.

The uncapped Mahmood, 24, may be behind Wood and Overton in the pecking order but his call is further sign of his rising status. He was the star performer in the recent one-day series against Pakistan, when a coronavirus outbreak forced a full replacement squad to replace those who had been sent into isolation.

He topped the wicket charts with nine in three games and also had the best average and strike-rate.

