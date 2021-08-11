Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
St Johnstone ‘buzzing’ ahead of ‘huge’ Galatasaray showdown – Callum Davidson

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 4.10pm
Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone drew 1-1 away against Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie (Andrew Milligan/PA).
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has described Thursday’s clash with Galatasaray as a match of “huge magnitude” for the Perth club.

Saints, the Scottish double cup winners, host the Turkish outfit in the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie, having drawn 1-1 in last week’s initial encounter in Istanbul.

With a capacity crowd permitted, McDiarmid Park has been heading for a sell-out for the fixture.

The winners of the tie will vie with Danish club Randers in the play-offs for a Europa League group stage spot, while the eliminated side will transfer to the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Davidson said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday: “I notice the buzz about the place, everyone is working unbelievably hard behind the scenes to get ready. It’s a game of huge magnitude for St Johnstone.

“For a club like us, to be challenging against Galatasaray, who are probably one of the sort of powerhouses of Europe… It’s a big challenge, a huge game and I think we’re all looking forward to it.

“We’re delighted we managed to take them back to McDiarmid with a chance. They are all buzzing, (I) just need to calm them down a little bit!

“European nights, under the floodlights at McDiarmid with a full house – I think all St Johnstone players, fans, myself, coaches, the hierarchy, it’s what we want, what we want to remember.

“We need to play the team, enjoy the occasion, and that’s what we’ll try to do on Thursday.

“We need to make sure we play against a team, rather than play the occasion, and that we’re focused right. If we do the right things and try to perform to a high level, it gives us a small chance to get through.

“Galatasaray undoubtedly are the big favourites, but it’s sometimes good being the underdog, the pressure is on the other team to go through.”

The first leg saw St Johnstone take the lead against Galatasaray – winners of the UEFA Cup in 2000 under current boss Fatih Terim – via a 58th-minute Jason Kerr penalty after home goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was sent off before Sacha Boey equalised two minutes later.

Davidson said: “I think a lot of people realise how good a result that was. It is going to be so tough on Thursday night.

“A club like St Johnstone, who have 2,700 season tickets, compared to a team like Galatasaray, who have millions and millions of followers… If we manage to get any sort of result, that will be a phenomenal achievement for us.

“We know what we’ve got to do, and I just want to give the guys the freedom to go and play, express themselves, enjoy it, try and work on good shape and the work ethic we’ve had for a year, and you never know what happens.”

Davidson said skipper Kerr, who missed Sunday’s 1-1 cinch Premiership draw with Motherwell, “should be good to go” for Thursday’s game.

Craig Bryson (knee) and Charlie Gilmour remain unavailable, while on-loan Rangers man Glenn Middleton is ineligible.

