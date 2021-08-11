Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Messi’s in Paris and Whitlock’s ready for the pool – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 6.17pm
Lionel Messi and Max Whitlock (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lionel Messi and Max Whitlock (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 11.

Football

All smiles in Paris.

Mrs Messi got a nice family snap on the pitch.

Tottenham marked one year since the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Liverpool reflected on Fernando Torres’ debut, on this day in 2007.

Jamie Carragher felt proud.

Wayne Rooney waved off son Kai on his first Manchester United trip.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin recalled his loan spell with Northampton.

Everton held their own ceremony in honour of Olympic gold medallist Richarlison’s return to training.

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend enjoyed Santorini.

Olympics

Max Whitlock threw his weight behind Adam Peaty’s idea.

Jade Jones chilled out.

Cricket

England geared up for the second Test with India.

Stuart Broad was left disappointed.

Formula One

Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi found themselves together on holiday.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow was at Headingley for the launch of his book.

MMA

Nothing could stop Conor McGregor.

Boxing

Carl Froch was out on the course.

Tennis

Teach them young!

Golf

Justin Rose received the 2021 Payne Stewart Award for charity work.

And received congratulations from Harry Kane and Niall Horan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier