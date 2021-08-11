Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jack Ross confident Hibernian are perfectly prepared for Rijeka showdown

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 6.19pm
Jack Ross believes Hibernian are ready for Rijeka (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Jack Ross believes Hibernian flew to Croatia for their Europa Conference League clash against Rijeka on Thursday in the “best possible frame of mind”.

The Edinburgh side were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their third qualifier at Easter Road last week, the only blip in five competitive games this season.

Hibs have won their other four fixtures including home and away wins in the previous qualifier against Andorran side Santa Coloma, which gives Ross confidence for the match in the Stadion Rujevica.

The Hibs boss will have Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet back in contention after missing the 3-0 cinch Premiership win over Ross County at the weekend with a knock.

“We feel as if, in the main, we carried momentum from last season into this season although the last game (Scottish Cup final defeat) was disappointing for us,” Ross said.

“It was important that we started this season in a positive way, we have done that, we did it in pre-season and in the early-season results but also our form has been good as well.

“We have travelled here in the best possible frame of mind in terms of where the players are at performance-wise.

“We went into the first game with that clear-headedness about what we wanted to do and I think we produced a performance that reflected that.

“It will be the same for us tomorrow in terms of preparation and I am looking forward to playing away in Europe in front of a crowd with an atmosphere as in the previous round there was really no one in attendance.

“So that will be different but I have a squad of players who are well used to playing in front of big crowds at difficult venues, through the league and international games, so I think they will relish it tomorrow.”

Ross, in his first foray into Europe as a manager, believes the scrapping of the rule which declares away goals in Europe count as double in the event of a draw lends itself to more open and expansive football.

The former St Mirren and Sunderland boss said: “Obviously I can’t speak from great experience of it but already it seems to point towards that being the case.

“If you look at this game for example, would it be more troublesome us coming with the away goal rule (still in place)?

“It would be obviously so I think the first leg almost becomes redundant in terms of the way the game is played.

“I definitely think it is a positive rule change, it allows the games, particularly in the second leg, to be more open and attractive.”

