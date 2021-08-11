Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kion Etete enjoys dream debut as Northampton stun Coventry

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 10.12pm Updated: August 11 2021, 10.14pm
Jamie Allen was disappointed by Coventry’s loss (Nick Potts/PA)
Kion Etete’s debut double helped Northampton dump Championship side Coventry out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues took the lead through Tyler Walker in the 13th minute but Spurs loanee Etete struck twice in the second half.

The hosts scored after a bright start when Jordan Shipley’s cross found Jamie Allen and the midfielder teed up Walker to poke home.

Mark Robins’ side missed a golden opportunity to double their advantage two minutes later, Allen finding Shipley this time but the latter lifted his effort over the bar from close range.

The Cobblers grew into the game as the half went on and Danny Rose could have levelled but struck the outside of the post before Etete had a shot cleared off the line.

Etete struck Northampton’s deserved equaliser in style moments after Coventry had a goal disallowed for offside.

The 19-year-old took the ball down from a punt forward, flicked his way past Declan Drysdale and fired beyond Ben Wilson on the half-volley.

With 20 minutes to go he showed another side of his game, using his 6ft 6in frame to bundle home Mitch Pinnock’s long throw and complete the turnaround.

