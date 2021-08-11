Kion Etete enjoys dream debut as Northampton stun Coventry

Kion Etete’s debut double helped Northampton dump Championship side Coventry out of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues took the lead through Tyler Walker in the 13th minute but Spurs loanee Etete struck twice in the second half.

The hosts scored after a bright start when Jordan Shipley’s cross found Jamie Allen and the midfielder teed up Walker to poke home.

Mark Robins’ side missed a golden opportunity to double their advantage two minutes later, Allen finding Shipley this time but the latter lifted his effort over the bar from close range.

The Cobblers grew into the game as the half went on and Danny Rose could have levelled but struck the outside of the post before Etete had a shot cleared off the line.

Etete struck Northampton’s deserved equaliser in style moments after Coventry had a goal disallowed for offside.

The 19-year-old took the ball down from a punt forward, flicked his way past Declan Drysdale and fired beyond Ben Wilson on the half-volley.

With 20 minutes to go he showed another side of his game, using his 6ft 6in frame to bundle home Mitch Pinnock’s long throw and complete the turnaround.