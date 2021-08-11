Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
League Two Barrow to host Aston Villa in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
August 11 2021, 11.05pm
Mark Cooper, pictured, will go head to head with Dean Smith (Simon Galloway/PA)
Sky Bet League Two Barrow will host Premier League Aston Villa in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Barrow beat Scunthorpe in the first round on Tuesday night and their tie against Villa will be played in the week commencing August 23.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s draw, which was separated into northern and southern sections, Newcastle will host fellow Premier League side Burnley, while Watford were drawn at home to Crystal Palace.

Newport’s reward for knocking out Ipswich is a home tie against Southampton, while Everton travel to Sky Bet Championship side Huddersfield.

Leeds host League One Crewe, who edged past Hartlepool in the first round despite being down to 10 men after only 13 minutes, while Arsenal are away at West Brom.

Forest Green travel to Premier League new boys Brentford, while Norwich, also back in the top flight, face Bournemouth, who failed to secure an instant return.

Gillingham beat Crawley 10-9 on penalties and will host Cheltenham, and Wolves travel to Nottingham Forest while Brighton will travel to Cardiff.

Carabao Cup second round draw

Northern Section: Oldham v Accrington, Newcastle v Burnley, Wigan v Bolton, Huddersfield v Everton, Sheffield United v Derby, Stoke v Doncaster, Shrewsbury v Rochdale, Nottingham Forest v Wolves, Morecambe v Preston, Blackpool v Sunderland, Leeds v Crewe, Barrow v Aston Villa.

Southern Section: Brentford v Forest Green, Millwall v Cambridge, West Brom v Arsenal, Norwich v Bournemouth, Cardiff v Brighton, Birmingham v Fulham, Gillingham v Cheltenham, QPR v Oxford, Swansea v Plymouth, Stevenage v Wycombe, Newport v Southampton, Northampton v AFC Wimbledon, Watford v Crystal Palace.

