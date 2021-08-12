Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2007: Tiger Woods wins 13th major with successful US PGA defence

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 6.02am
Tiger Woods finished two shots shots clear of fellow American Woody Austin as he won the 2007 US PGA Championship (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Tiger Woods won the 13th major of his career on this day in 2007 as he retained the US PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Oklahoma.

Woods, who had started the day with a three-stroke lead, finished two shots clear of fellow American Woody Austin on eight under after posting a one-under 69 for his final round.

Austin shot 67, while South Africa’s Ernie Els finished third on five under after a 66.

It was a fourth US PGA triumph for Woods, who in the season’s first three majors had finished as runner-up twice and then tied for 12th.

It was Woods' fourth US PGA Championship title (Rebecca Naden/PA).
He said: “It turned into a great year. I felt like I’ve played well most of the year and I just didn’t get it done in the first two major championships.

“I was right there and then on Sunday, I just didn’t get it done. This time I did. So any time you win a major championship in the year it’s always going to be a great year and this certainly is.”

Woods, then aged 31, maintained his record of winning every time he had entered the final round of a major in the lead as he continued to close the gap between his majors haul and Jack Nicklaus’ record total of 18.

He added: “If you would ask me that in 12 years into my career would I have had this many wins and this many majors, there’s no way.

“I’ve exceeded my own expectations and I’m certainly not against that.”

Woods added his 14th major in 2008 with the US Open title, then went more than a decade – which featured a number of injury and off-course problems – before making it 15 by winning the 2019 Masters.

