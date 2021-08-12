Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

England release Ollie Pope back to his county ahead of second Test with India

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 10.28am
Ollie Pope has been released from the England squad for the second Test against India at Lord’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ollie Pope has been released from the England squad for the second Test against India after being tipped to return to the XI.

The 23-year-old Surrey batsman, who has been working his way back from a thigh injury, had been touted for a place in the line-up at Lord’s.

However, 90 minutes before play was due to start on Thursday morning, it was confirmed that he would instead play for his county in their Royal London Cup clash with Derbyshire.

A statement on England Cricket’s official Twitter account said: “Batsman @Opope32 has been released from our Test squad for the second Test against India. Pope will play for @surreycricket in their Royal London Cup fixture against Derbyshire.”

Pope has scored 882 Test runs for England in 19 matches at an average of 31.50 and batting at five, contributed 19 and 23 in his most recent appearance against New Zealand at Edgbaston in June.

His omission at Lord’s came as head coach Chris Silverwood considered shuffling his pack in a bid to find greater support for captain Joe Root, whose scores of 64 and 109 in the first Test at Nottingham, coupled with the weather, largely denied India victory.

England players have a team huddle on the pitch at Lord's
England’s more immediate problems, however, appeared to be in the bowling division.

Stuart Broad has been ruled out for the rest of the five-match series with a torn calf muscle while long-term opening partner James Anderson is struggling with a tight quad, although he did participate in the warm-up on Thursday morning.

