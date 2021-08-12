Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Scott Dann departs Crystal Palace

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 10.39am
Scott Dann had spent the last seven seasons at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)
Crystal Palace have confirmed Scott Dann’s departure after seven years at Selhurst Park.

The defender joined in 2014 from Blackburn and captained the Eagles on numerous occasions while making 181 appearances, scoring 17 goals for the Premier League club.

Dann, who was out of contract at the end of last season, said: “I feel like I’ve gone through everything you can as a footballer in this time and I am proud to have served and captained Crystal Palace.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the Palace fans who’ve been incredible from the moment I joined.”

Chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to the centre-back, adding: “Scott has been a magnificent player and club servant since 2014 and I’d like to personally thank him for his immense contribution and his professionalism over the years.

“Scott was a great leader on the pitch and served the club as captain during his time with us. He leaves with the utmost respect of everyone at the club – and we wish him well for the future.”

