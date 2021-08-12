MK Dons midfielder David Kasumu to miss Sunderland clash due to hamstring injury

MK Dons will be without David Kasumu for their Sky Bet League One game against Sunderland.

Kasumu did not feature in the opening game against Bolton and interim Dons manager Dean Lewington confirmed the midfielder had picked up a hamstring injury during a pre-season game against Bournemouth in late July.

Richardson told the club website after the 3-3 draw with Wanderers: “He suffered an injury and we thought it was just a knock but it just didn’t settle. He went for a scan on Thursday but we’re looking at anything from six to eight weeks as it stands.”

The Dons should still be without goalkeeper Andrew Fisher as he has just returned to training following an ankle injury.

If fit, Sunderland’s new signing Dennis Cirkin could feature at Stadium MK.

The 19-year-old left-back joined the club on a three-year deal from Tottenham.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson revealed that midfielder Elliot Embleton picked up a knock against Wigan at the weekend and will be assessed ahead of the MK Dons game.

Midfielder Alex Pritchard could also feature for the Black Cats as he makes his way back to full fitness, managing 60 minutes and providing an assist against Port Vale in the Carabao Cup earlier in the week.