Ivan Toney ready to return for Brentford’s Premier League bow against Arsenal

Brentford expect to have striker Ivan Toney fit for the Premier League opener against Arsenal on Friday night.

Toney, who was the top scorer in the Sky Bet Championship last season with 31 goals, missed the final pre-season friendly against Valencia as a precaution over a neck problem.

DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa could be involved after completing his recent move from French side Lorient, but Denmark midfielder Mathias Jensen (foot) and Josh Dasilva (hip) remain unavailable.

Arsenal could hand a competitive debut to £50million defender Ben White, while Albert Lokonga and Nuno Tavares may also make their Gunners bows.

Thomas Partey is out for the rest of the month after suffering an ankle injury in the pre-season defeat by Chelsea.

Eddie Nketiah (ankle) and Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) are also missing.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Janelt, Fosu, Mbeumo, Forss, Toney, Ghoddos, Gunnarsson, Henry, Bech, Bidstrup, Peart-Harris, Roerslev, Dervisoglu, Onyeka, Sorensen, Wissa.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Okonkwo, Bellerin, Chambers, Soares, Mari, Holding, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Willock, Smith Rowe, Saka, Nelson, Pepe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli.