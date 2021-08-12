Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Sport

George Williams added to Barrow squad for Hartlepool clash

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 12.42pm Updated: August 12 2021, 4.48pm
Mark Cooper has options for the clash with Hartlepool (Mark Kerton/PA)
Mark Cooper has options for the clash with Hartlepool (Mark Kerton/PA)

New signing George Williams is in contention to start Barrow’s home clash with Hartlepool, but Jamie Devitt is expected to miss out.

Wales international forward Williams joined the Bluebirds from Grimsby this week.

Winger Devitt sustained a thigh problem in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Scunthorpe and is unlikely to recover in time.

Defender Matt Platt remains a doubt following the recurrence of a back injury, but striker Offrande Zanzala is pushing to start after recovering from a hamstring problem to make his first appearance as a substitute in midweek.

Hartlepool could hand a debut to new striker signing Will Goodwin.

The teenager arrived at Victoria Park from Stoke on loan until January this week and could be thrown straight in.

Fellow forward Mark Cullen is still recovering from a pre-season hamstring injury and is likely to start on the bench once again.

Olufela Olomola dropped to the bench for the Carabao Cup defeat at home to Crewe in midweek and may come back into the starting line-up at Holker Street.

