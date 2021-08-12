Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sophie Christiansen out of Paralympics due to ‘veterinary issue’ with horse

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 1.29pm
Great Britain’s Sophie Christiansen has been ruled out of Tokyo 2020 (Adam Davy/PA)
Eight-time Paralympic champion Sophie Christiansen has been withdrawn from Great Britain’s equestrian team for Tokyo due to a “minor veterinary issue” with her horse Innuendo III.

The 33-year-old will be replaced by 2019 European gold medallist Georgia Wilson, who will make her Games debut riding seven-year-old mare Sakura in the grade two division.

Wilson, 25, completes a four-person squad already containing reigning Paralympic gold medallists Sir Lee Pearson, Natasha Baker and Sophie Wells.

British Equestrian performance director Richard Waygood said in a statement: “This will be a personal disappointment to Sophie Christiansen, who has worked so hard for a chance to represent her country at her fifth consecutive Games.

“However, with the experience of Natasha, Lee and Sophie now joined by Georgia, who, having tasted medal success in 2019, is ready for more, the British quartet will pose a strong challenge on the Paralympic stage.”

Britain has topped the equestrian medal table at the past six Paralympics.

Christiansen – who has cerebral palsy – contributed 10 medals across the last four Games, including three golds at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 following two in Beijing in 2008.

ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe said: “This is clearly desperately disappointing news for Sophie who is an incredible athlete, ambassador and advocate for the Paralympic movement.

“An injury to either rider or horse so close to the Games is very unfortunate and we will work with British Equestrian to ensure Sophie has the support she needs.

“Georgia’s selection clearly demonstrates the strength in depth in British Para dressage and we are excited to see her make her Paralympics debut in Tokyo.”

