Mallik Wilks and George Honeyman missing for Hull as QPR visit in Championship

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 2.29pm
Mallik Wilks has a calf injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Hull will be without Mallik Wilks for the visit of QPR.

Last season’s top scorer suffered a calf injury at Preston last weekend and joins George Honeyman on the sidelines.

But City are boosted by the returns of Randell Williams, Ryan Longman, Tommy Mayer and Sean McLoughlin after Covid-19 issues.

Callum Elder is also back in contention following an ankle injury.

QPR will check on Charlie Austin, Jordy De Wijs, Sam McCallum and Ilias Chair.

Veteran striker Austin was rested for the midweek cup outing against Leyton Orient after picking up a knock last weekend but should return.

Former City defender De Wijs also suffered a knock against Millwall while McCallum and Chair were sidelined through illness.

Timothy Dieng returns in goal after Jordan Archer deputised in midweek.

