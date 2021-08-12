Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Leyton Orient’s attacking options stretched for Exeter clash

By Press Association
August 12 2021, 3.03pm
Harry Smith is yet to make his debut for new club Leyton Orient (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leyton Orient are light on forward options for Exeter’s visit in Sky Bet League Two.

Aaron Drinan, who scored in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with QPR, is expected to lead the line again despite struggling with cramp during the latter stages of the London derby.

Boss Kenny Jackett is set to remain without fellow attackers Paul Smyth and Harry Smith, who are both being carefully managed back to full fitness after they struggled with injuries during pre-season.

Centre-back Adam Thompson has not featured since a broken ankle in March but is another set to be back in contention during the coming weeks.

There were concerns an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the Exeter camp would force the fixture to be rearranged, but testing on players and staff on Thursday produced a round of negative results.

Alex Hartridge and Sam Nombe were already in self-isolation after they tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month. Yet the Grecians have managed to limit the spread of the virus and are set to travel down to London this week.

In addition to the aforementioned duo, Exeter manager Matt Taylor is set to still be without Josh Coley (groin), Sam Stubbs (knee) and Archie Collins (knee), who all missed their opening-day draw with Bradford.

Forward Padraig Amond did join the club on a season-long loan this week from League Two rivals Newport and he could be in line for his debut.

