Leyton Orient’s attacking options stretched for Exeter clash

Leyton Orient are light on forward options for Exeter’s visit in Sky Bet League Two.

Aaron Drinan, who scored in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with QPR, is expected to lead the line again despite struggling with cramp during the latter stages of the London derby.

Boss Kenny Jackett is set to remain without fellow attackers Paul Smyth and Harry Smith, who are both being carefully managed back to full fitness after they struggled with injuries during pre-season.

Centre-back Adam Thompson has not featured since a broken ankle in March but is another set to be back in contention during the coming weeks.

There were concerns an outbreak of coronavirus cases in the Exeter camp would force the fixture to be rearranged, but testing on players and staff on Thursday produced a round of negative results.

Alex Hartridge and Sam Nombe were already in self-isolation after they tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month. Yet the Grecians have managed to limit the spread of the virus and are set to travel down to London this week.

In addition to the aforementioned duo, Exeter manager Matt Taylor is set to still be without Josh Coley (groin), Sam Stubbs (knee) and Archie Collins (knee), who all missed their opening-day draw with Bradford.

Forward Padraig Amond did join the club on a season-long loan this week from League Two rivals Newport and he could be in line for his debut.